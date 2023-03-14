Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: HomeChoice gives shareholders a reason to smile

Business Day TV speaks to HomeChoice CEO Sean Wibberley

14 March 2023 - 20:41
The 'buy now, pay later' model can boost retailers' sales. Picture: SUPPLIED
HomeChoice has more than tripled its final payout, dishing out a dividend of 77c per share. This comes as headline earnings per share grew close to 42% during the full-year period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more insight on the performance.

