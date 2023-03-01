Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths delivers strong results despite energy crisis

Load-shedding cost the high-end food and clothes retailer about R15m a month in adjusted operating profit

01 March 2023 - 08:21 Nico Gous

The effect of load-shedding cost high-end food and clothes retailer Woolworths shaved off about R90m in profit, with the company warning that profit growth might slow in the future, despite recent strong results.

The company, valued at R77.79bn on the JSE, said the power cuts and persistent problems at state-owned power utility Eskom cost it about R15m in adjusted operating profit a month in the 26 weeks to end-December 25...

