High interest rates and US inflation concerns keep bullion prices in check, despite the pullback in the dollar
The six-month experiment aims to balance performance and respect for workers’ lives in an emerging economy facing unique challenges
This is the second resignation in the ANC’s parliamentary caucus as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle edges closer
Load-shedding cost the high-end food and clothes retailer about R15m a month in adjusted operating profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The former Lagos governor wins Nigeria’s 2023 general election, taking on the country’s multiple crises including cash, fuel and power shortages and Islamist insurgencies
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The first gathering took place on 29 December 1962, after the final practice session of the SA Grand Prix
Cashbuild lowered its dividend due to a drop in profit as the home-improvement boom brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, and independent competitors harmed the building materials retailer.
The company, valued at R4.95bn on the JSE, lowered its dividend by close to one third year on year to 400c, in its half-year results to December 25, while profit for the period fell 47.8% to R154.6m...
Cashbuild lowers dividend as profit nearly halves
Independent competitors and unregulated and inferior products are hurting the building materials retailer
