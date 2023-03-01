Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild lowers dividend as profit nearly halves

Independent competitors and unregulated and inferior products are hurting the building materials retailer

01 March 2023 - 09:46 Nico Gous

Cashbuild lowered its dividend due to a drop in profit as the home-improvement boom brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, and independent competitors harmed the building materials retailer.

The company, valued at R4.95bn on the JSE, lowered its dividend by close to one third year on year to 400c, in its half-year results to December 25, while profit for the period fell 47.8% to R154.6m...

