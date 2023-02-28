Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem says white dispensary clients left after CEO’s letter

CEO Ivan Saltzman told investors last week that Dis-Chem analysed the effect of the memo on sales and it was both ‘positive’ and ‘negative’

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 16:29 Katharine Child

SA’s second-largest retail pharmacy group, Dis-Chem, lost some of its regular dispensary customers who withdrew their scripts in October, after a memo banning the hiring of white employees was leaked. However, it gained more black chronic medication customers, an analysis of customer data has shown.

The number of customers that left, however, exceeded those it gained. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.