Dis-Chem says white dispensary clients left after CEO’s letter

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
Local manufacturing can replace imports if China’s economy is no longer able to function
The DA says a council decision to appoint Brink, the second preferred candidate, instead of Johan Mettler, the first preferred candidate, was ‘done to placate the EFF’
The finance minister’s swearing in as an MP is a sign that plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet are gaining momentum
CEO Ivan Saltzman told investors last week that Dis-Chem analysed the effect of the memo on sales and it was both ‘positive’ and ‘negative’
The expanded unemployment rate also fell to 42.6% in quarter four, down 0.5 percentage points from quarter three
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Defence ministry accuses Ukraine of attempting two strikes overnight
The Proteas’ clinical defeat of England may turn out to be the tipping point for audiences in SA
Gas shows good promise for powering future electric cars
SA’s second-largest retail pharmacy group, Dis-Chem, lost some of its regular dispensary customers who withdrew their scripts in October, after a memo banning the hiring of white employees was leaked. However, it gained more black chronic medication customers, an analysis of customer data has shown.
The number of customers that left, however, exceeded those it gained. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Dis-Chem says white dispensary clients left after CEO’s letter
CEO Ivan Saltzman told investors last week that Dis-Chem analysed the effect of the memo on sales and it was both ‘positive’ and ‘negative’
SA’s second-largest retail pharmacy group, Dis-Chem, lost some of its regular dispensary customers who withdrew their scripts in October, after a memo banning the hiring of white employees was leaked. However, it gained more black chronic medication customers, an analysis of customer data has shown.
The number of customers that left, however, exceeded those it gained. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.