Release is likely push reserve to its lowest level since 1983
We would dearly like to put shoulders to the state of disaster wheel, but it is made of cardboard that cost R5m
World Bank expects a rapid rise in SA’s storage demand with revenue of up to $2bn a year in 10 years
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO
The Treasury has R110bn in reserve, but this is not likely to cover all the promises being made
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
According to Femmes et Leadership, nearly half of the 200 women who tried to compete in the ballot failed to meet the new candidacy requirements
Eastern Cape franchise’s unusual purchases turned out to be inspired gambles
Blue-oval’s new double cab is lively blend of performance, utility and innovation
The 14 retailers who fell out with Spar over the financial failure of their stores say they have reached a private settlement in principle with the wholesaler.
Amaan Sayed, a retailer who negotiated with acting CEO and chair Mike Bosman told Business Day an agreement had been reached in principle. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Spar almost in private settlement with retailers after ‘mistakes’
The settlement between the 14 retailers and the wholesaler is expected to be announced at the AGM on Tuesday
The 14 retailers who fell out with Spar over the financial failure of their stores say they have reached a private settlement in principle with the wholesaler.
Amaan Sayed, a retailer who negotiated with acting CEO and chair Mike Bosman told Business Day an agreement had been reached in principle. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.