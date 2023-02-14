Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar almost in private settlement with retailers after ‘mistakes’

The settlement between the 14 retailers and the wholesaler is expected to be announced at the AGM on Tuesday

14 February 2023 - 09:15 Katharine Child
UPDATED 14 February 2023 - 11:21

The 14 retailers who fell out with Spar over the financial failure of their stores say they have reached a private settlement in principle with the wholesaler.

Amaan Sayed, a retailer who negotiated with acting CEO and chair Mike Bosman told Business Day an agreement had been reached in principle. ..

