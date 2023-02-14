Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar and BEE retailers close to resolving dispute

Ten owners and former owners say they have reached an agreement in principle with Mike Bosman, acting group CEO

14 February 2023 - 09:15 Katharine Child
Ten unhappy BEE retailers who either owned or own 27 Spar stores say they have reached an agreement in principle after one of the retailers, Amaan Sayed, sat down with Mike Bosman, acting group CEO and chair.

The retailers fell out with the wholesaler after their stores, bought in 2018, went bust, and they felt they had been misled by Spar on how much the outlets were likely to earn...

