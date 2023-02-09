Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
The main driver in the loss of species-rich wetland areas is farming
The speakathon is more to the taste of sport officials, like their political counterparts
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Shares in British American Tobacco (BAT) weakened nearly 4% on Thursday after the company didn’t announce a share buyback as was largely expected by analysts, and opted instead to shore up its balance sheet.
However, the dual-listed giant didn’t close the door on a future share buyback programme, saying it was under consideration...
BAT shares sink after announcing no share buyback
The company reported an increase in sales and profit in year ended December 31
