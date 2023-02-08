Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay is spending R60m on diesel a month to power stores

The retail group called on the government to solve the ‘new reality’ of load-shedding

08 February 2023 - 09:32 Nico Gous

Pick n Pay is spending about R60m a month on diesel to run the generators at its local stores as the retail group and its competitors try to offset the havoc caused by the ongoing problems at state-owned power utility Eskom.

It has called on the government to solve the electricity crisis, which it called a “new reality”, by paving the way for businesses to generate and use their own sustainable energy...

