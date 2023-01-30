Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pep and Ackermans struggle but back to school is cool

30 January 2023 - 17:42 Katharine Child

Retail company Pepkor reported flat sales in its main Pep brand, and declining sales at Ackermans and its tech and furniture stores over the peak shopping season due to load-shedding and a constrained consumer. 

In a trading update for the three months to end-December, group like-for-like sales declined 1.4%. However, including its new Brazilian business, discount adult clothing store Avenida and newly opened 132 stores, it grew sales 7.7%...

