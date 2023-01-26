Luxury group LVMH lifts dividend as sales defy downturn

Investors also buoyed by news that the US economy is in better shape than expected
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Sales in Europe and the US partly offset Covid-19 disruptions in China
Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
Paris — Luxury goods group LVMH’s sales rose 9% in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the US splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping partly to offset Covid-19 disruptions in China.
Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group reached €22.7bn in the final three months of the year, with the 9% increase on an organic basis a touch above analyst expectations for 7% growth, based on a consensus cited by UBS.
The group proposed a dividend of €12 per share, up from €10 euros a year ago.
That marked a deceleration from the 20% growth recorded in the first nine months of the year, due to the hit in China from lockdowns and its subsequent exit from a zero-Covid policy, which has spurred a surge of infections in the world’s second-largest economy.
"China was sharply down in the fourth quarter," the group’s finance chief, Jean-Jacques Guiony, told reporters.
He said the pandemic had "spread like wildfire" after Beijing authorities relaxed travel curbs in December, causing problems in warehouses, stores and distribution networks.
"Everybody was sick, it’s as simple as that" he said. The situation had however markedly improved since the beginning of the year.
LVMH, a conglomerate spanning spirits, jewellery, cosmetics and fashion which is regarded as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, does not give a breakdown for its brands.
But it said that in 2022 its star designer label Louis Vuitton, by far the world’s biggest, surpassed €20bn in sales for the first time — around a quarter of total group revenues for the year, and double its sales of 2018.
LVMH has gained market share every year since 2019, its boss Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, said. He added that if the trends seen since the beginning of 2023 continued, it would have "another very good year".
"Our products keep selling incredibly well even though they are difficult to find," he said, highlighting the exclusivity of the group's luxury fashions and accessories.
"Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs are all gaining market share globally and reaching record levels of revenue and earnings," said Luca Solca, luxury analyst at Bernstein, referring to LVMH's fashion and leather goods brands.
LVMH’s shares have hit new highs this month, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of €400bn for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.
Analysts expect a strong return of Chinese shoppers — the main source of profits for luxury companies before the pandemic — after three years of Covid-19 disruptions to boost the industry this year.
But the sector is likely to still see a slowdown overall after two years of stellar growth, with demand easing in the US and Europe, where rising prices have prompted some high-end spenders to tighten their purse strings.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Luxury group LVMH lifts dividend as sales defy downturn
Sales in Europe and the US partly offset Covid-19 disruptions in China
Paris — Luxury goods group LVMH’s sales rose 9% in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the US splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping partly to offset Covid-19 disruptions in China.
Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group reached €22.7bn in the final three months of the year, with the 9% increase on an organic basis a touch above analyst expectations for 7% growth, based on a consensus cited by UBS.
The group proposed a dividend of €12 per share, up from €10 euros a year ago.
That marked a deceleration from the 20% growth recorded in the first nine months of the year, due to the hit in China from lockdowns and its subsequent exit from a zero-Covid policy, which has spurred a surge of infections in the world’s second-largest economy.
"China was sharply down in the fourth quarter," the group’s finance chief, Jean-Jacques Guiony, told reporters.
He said the pandemic had "spread like wildfire" after Beijing authorities relaxed travel curbs in December, causing problems in warehouses, stores and distribution networks.
"Everybody was sick, it’s as simple as that" he said. The situation had however markedly improved since the beginning of the year.
LVMH, a conglomerate spanning spirits, jewellery, cosmetics and fashion which is regarded as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, does not give a breakdown for its brands.
But it said that in 2022 its star designer label Louis Vuitton, by far the world’s biggest, surpassed €20bn in sales for the first time — around a quarter of total group revenues for the year, and double its sales of 2018.
LVMH has gained market share every year since 2019, its boss Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, said. He added that if the trends seen since the beginning of 2023 continued, it would have "another very good year".
"Our products keep selling incredibly well even though they are difficult to find," he said, highlighting the exclusivity of the group's luxury fashions and accessories.
"Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs are all gaining market share globally and reaching record levels of revenue and earnings," said Luca Solca, luxury analyst at Bernstein, referring to LVMH's fashion and leather goods brands.
LVMH’s shares have hit new highs this month, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of €400bn for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.
Analysts expect a strong return of Chinese shoppers — the main source of profits for luxury companies before the pandemic — after three years of Covid-19 disruptions to boost the industry this year.
But the sector is likely to still see a slowdown overall after two years of stellar growth, with demand easing in the US and Europe, where rising prices have prompted some high-end spenders to tighten their purse strings.
Reuters
South Koreans the biggest spenders on luxury items
Luxury goods firms bank on Chinese return
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy LVMH and keep your feet on the ground
Arnault family tightens grip on LVMH
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Luxury goods firms bank on Chinese return
LVMH chair’s son Antoine Arnault to head family holding Christian Dior
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Luxury comes at a premium
Louis Vuitton plans dedicated furniture and homewares store in Shanghai
Evolution of Gucci brand in question as top designer quits
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.