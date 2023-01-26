Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxury group LVMH lifts dividend as sales defy downturn

Sales in Europe and the US partly offset Covid-19 disruptions in China

26 January 2023 - 22:00 Mimosa Spencer
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Paris  — Luxury goods group LVMH’s sales rose 9% in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the US splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping partly to offset Covid-19 disruptions in China.

Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group reached €22.7bn in the final three months of the year, with the 9% increase on an organic basis a touch above analyst expectations for 7% growth, based on a consensus cited by UBS.

The group proposed a dividend of €12 per share, up from €10 euros a year ago.

That marked a deceleration from the 20% growth recorded in the first nine months of the year, due to the hit in China from lockdowns and its subsequent exit from a zero-Covid policy, which has spurred a surge of infections in the world’s second-largest economy.

"China was sharply down in the fourth quarter," the group’s finance chief, Jean-Jacques Guiony, told reporters.

He said the pandemic had "spread like wildfire" after Beijing authorities relaxed travel curbs in December, causing problems in warehouses, stores and distribution networks.

"Everybody was sick, it’s as simple as that" he said. The situation had however markedly improved since the beginning of the year.

LVMH, a conglomerate spanning spirits, jewellery, cosmetics and fashion which is regarded as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, does not give a breakdown for its brands.

But it said that in 2022 its star designer label Louis Vuitton, by far the world’s biggest, surpassed €20bn in sales for the first time — around a quarter of total group revenues for the year, and double its sales of 2018.

LVMH has gained market share every year since 2019, its boss Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, said. He added that if the trends seen since the beginning of 2023 continued, it would have "another very good year".

"Our products keep selling incredibly well even though they are difficult to find," he said, highlighting the exclusivity of the group's luxury fashions and accessories.

"Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs are all gaining market share globally and reaching record levels of revenue and earnings," said Luca Solca, luxury analyst at Bernstein, referring to LVMH's fashion and leather goods brands.

LVMH’s shares have hit new highs this month, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of €400bn for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.

Analysts expect a strong return of Chinese shoppers — the main source of profits for luxury companies before the pandemic — after three years of Covid-19 disruptions to boost the industry this year.

But the sector is likely to still see a slowdown overall after two years of stellar growth, with demand easing in the US and Europe, where rising prices have prompted some high-end spenders to tighten their purse strings.

Reuters 

South Koreans the biggest spenders on luxury items

Young people unable to afford housing turn to expensive brands to treat themselves
News
5 hours ago

Luxury goods firms bank on Chinese return

Sector seen among the largest winners of China’s reopening
Companies
2 days ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy LVMH and keep your feet on the ground

Bright Khumalo, portfolio manager at Vestact, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Arnault family tightens grip on LVMH

Louis Vuitton CEO set to be replaced, among other changes
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
TymeBank takes aim at ‘big five’ lenders
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Deal without Hunters and Savanna unviable, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Container shippers Maersk and MSC to end alliance ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Luxury goods firms bank on Chinese return

Companies / Retail & Consumer

LVMH chair’s son Antoine Arnault to head family holding Christian Dior

Companies / Retail & Consumer

JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Luxury comes at a premium

Opinion

Louis Vuitton plans dedicated furniture and homewares store in Shanghai

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Evolution of Gucci brand in question as top designer quits

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.