Fashion retailer Mr Price delivered its highest third quarter sales in its history, but was low when stripping out the performance of the recently acquired footwear and clothing retailer Studio 88 Group (S88).
The retail sales and other income of the company, valued at R45.57bn on the JSE, grew 34% to R12.4bn and apparel sales — which account for 70% of revenue according to Mr Price’s latest interim results (https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/MRPE/24112022.pdf) — jumped 49.3%, the retailer said in a trading statement on Friday for the 13 weeks to December 31...
Studio 88 helps Mr Price hit record third quarter sales
Apparel sales soar thanks to strong performance of newly acquired footwear and clothing retailer
