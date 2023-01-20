A Tokyo supermarket mirrors the plight of Japan’s consumers, workers

Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
‘All you hear are people screaming in the streets because they are being robbed on their way home from work’
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Neither the president nor labour unions are leaving room for compromise
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
Tokyo — Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood — the reason, he says, he can’t make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise.
Steep price increases on surging raw materials costs are squeezing Japan’s workers, as years of deflation or minimal rises give way to 41-year-high inflation of 4%.
And, while major companies are offering raises amid government pressure, many of the small and midsize firms that employ the vast number of Japanese workers cannot keep up.
But the situation is especially hard for retail businesses like Akiba’s because the cost rises are so widespread that virtually nothing is untouched, preventing pay rises.
“The fact is that we are barely making a profit,” said the genial 54-year-old, who prides himself on the close ties he’s built with the customers in his western Tokyo neighbourhood over the past three decades.
“If we were able to pass our costs on by raising prices, we couldn't look our customers in the eyes.”
To a casual observer, Akiba’s business, which he began 31 years ago with a single supermarket and has since expanded into several, is doing well.
On a recent weekday afternoon it bustled with customers ranging from young mothers pushing prams to older women using canes. Workers shouted “Come in, come in!” while others rushed around with cartons of sweet potatoes and cabbages.
But costs have risen for everything, from shipping to packaging to electricity, while the weak yen jacked up prices for imported meats, fruits and vegetables. Even domestic items grew pricier, since feed and fertiliser are often imported.
Then there is the general inflationary chill.
“We supermarkets are the leading edge of life,” Akiba said. “If the economy is tough everybody cuts back on spending. They’re defending their lifestyle by buying cheaply.”
He would love to raise wages for the 40 workers in his flagship store the way larger places can. The operator of clothing giant Uniqlo plans raises of up to 40%, and more than half of big firms in a Reuters survey plan wage hikes.
“I think all those places must have much cheaper costs. That gave them enough leeway that they could pass that on to their workers,” he said.
Employee Taro Yamada, a 19-year-old university student, said a rise in his 1,200 yen ($9.28) hourly pay would be welcome, enabling him to eat a more balanced and healthy diet.
“But I guess there’s no help for the situation, since I’m a part-timer,” he added.
Yoko Yamada, a 52-year-old composer with a shopping basket on her arm, said she now buys things like meat in bulk and freezes it to save money. No raise is in sight for her partner, the main breadwinner.
“The government needs to enact policies to keep things in balance,” she said. “Otherwise, poverty will really increase in Japan.”Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A Tokyo supermarket mirrors the plight of Japan’s consumers, workers
Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba can’t make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise.
Tokyo — Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood — the reason, he says, he can’t make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise.
Steep price increases on surging raw materials costs are squeezing Japan’s workers, as years of deflation or minimal rises give way to 41-year-high inflation of 4%.
And, while major companies are offering raises amid government pressure, many of the small and midsize firms that employ the vast number of Japanese workers cannot keep up.
But the situation is especially hard for retail businesses like Akiba’s because the cost rises are so widespread that virtually nothing is untouched, preventing pay rises.
“The fact is that we are barely making a profit,” said the genial 54-year-old, who prides himself on the close ties he’s built with the customers in his western Tokyo neighbourhood over the past three decades.
“If we were able to pass our costs on by raising prices, we couldn't look our customers in the eyes.”
To a casual observer, Akiba’s business, which he began 31 years ago with a single supermarket and has since expanded into several, is doing well.
On a recent weekday afternoon it bustled with customers ranging from young mothers pushing prams to older women using canes. Workers shouted “Come in, come in!” while others rushed around with cartons of sweet potatoes and cabbages.
But costs have risen for everything, from shipping to packaging to electricity, while the weak yen jacked up prices for imported meats, fruits and vegetables. Even domestic items grew pricier, since feed and fertiliser are often imported.
Then there is the general inflationary chill.
“We supermarkets are the leading edge of life,” Akiba said. “If the economy is tough everybody cuts back on spending. They’re defending their lifestyle by buying cheaply.”
He would love to raise wages for the 40 workers in his flagship store the way larger places can. The operator of clothing giant Uniqlo plans raises of up to 40%, and more than half of big firms in a Reuters survey plan wage hikes.
“I think all those places must have much cheaper costs. That gave them enough leeway that they could pass that on to their workers,” he said.
Employee Taro Yamada, a 19-year-old university student, said a rise in his 1,200 yen ($9.28) hourly pay would be welcome, enabling him to eat a more balanced and healthy diet.
“But I guess there’s no help for the situation, since I’m a part-timer,” he added.
Yoko Yamada, a 52-year-old composer with a shopping basket on her arm, said she now buys things like meat in bulk and freezes it to save money. No raise is in sight for her partner, the main breadwinner.
“The government needs to enact policies to keep things in balance,” she said. “Otherwise, poverty will really increase in Japan.”
Reuters
Richemont reports higher Q4 sales, but misses market estimates
Tokyo’s Cat street to host Shein’s first brick-and-mortar shop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
High cost of raising children in China sees size of population fall
Global trade faces stagnant decade, report warns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.