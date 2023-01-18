SAB owner AB InBev wants Distell to sell Hunters cider to get merger approval

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
It is not clear if this could scupper the deal or change the price, as Hunters far outsells Strongbow in SA
The world’s largest brewer and alcohol company, AB InBev, has intervened in the Competition Tribunal hearings about the Distell-Heineken merger, calling for SA’s largest alcohol producer to sell its Hunters cider brand if it wants the deal to get the go-ahead.
The R40.1bn deal will combine the world’s largest cider manufacturer, Heineken, which makes Strongbow, with SA’s largest alcohol producer and the maker of Savanna and Hunters...
