Companies / Retail & Consumer

BREAKING NEWS: Spar CEO and former chair to leave the group

Business Day raised questions about two fictitious loans and questionable accounting

BL Premium
17 January 2023 - 18:08 Katharine Child

Spar CEO Brett Botten will step down at the end of January and will also vacate his position on the board. This comes after the company made headlines recently over what appeared to be some dodgy deals involving some of its retailers.

While Botten will vacate his position at end-January, former board chair Graham O’Connor, who is also due to retire, will leave at the end of the annual general meeting (AGM) on February 14. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.