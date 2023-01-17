The likely impact on prices may be gained from looking at the trend of arrivals from suppliers other than its northerly neighbour
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Mmuso Solomon Pelesa ordered to pay debt plus interest and legal costs after judge rejects his argument that loan agreements with the fraud-stricken lender were invalid
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
US home appliances maker Whirlpool is folding its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Save the Children, International Rescue Committee and others suspended operations in December in protest at Taliban restrictions on women
Director of rugby is recuperating at home after emergency abdominal surgery and is said to be in good spirits
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Spar CEO Brett Botten will step down at the end of January and will also vacate his position on the board. This comes after the company made headlines recently over what appeared to be some dodgy deals involving some of its retailers.
While Botten will vacate his position at end-January, former board chair Graham O’Connor, who is also due to retire, will leave at the end of the annual general meeting (AGM) on February 14. ..
BREAKING NEWS: Spar CEO and former chair to leave the group
Business Day raised questions about two fictitious loans and questionable accounting
