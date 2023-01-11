Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
Companies that offer credit are in pole position, while those that have failed to expand will have to fight it out at the back of the grid
Fashion and home retailers face a tough task making money from hard-pressed customers who have little cash for discretionary spend in 2023 amid rising interest rates, load-shedding and low consumer confidence.
Still, those companies that sell primarily on credit, such as furniture store Lewis and clothing retailer Truworths, stand to benefit from high interest rates, with economists forecasting at least one more increase this year...
ANALYSIS: What’s on the shelf for fashion retailers in 2023?
Companies that offer credit are in pole position, while those that have failed to expand will have to fight it out at the back of the grid
