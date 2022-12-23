PODCAST | Spending during the festive season is expected to drop

Expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply helped offset worries of a hit to US transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Swift end to Covid-zero restrictions leads to surge in highly contagious variants in population with low natural immunity
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
An expected decline in festive season spending is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by James Williams, head of marketing at Wonga.
Founded in 2011, Wonga is a local fintech operator specialising in short-term loans. It was formerly part of UK lending firm Wonga.com, which went into administration in 2018.
The company expects, based on midyear population size estimates, that South Africans will spend more than R226bn this festive season.
Williams says this is according to a survey of over 8,500 South Africans who shared their travel plans for the holidays, the activities they will enjoy, gifting ideas and how much they intend to spend. They also gave an indication of how they were feeling about the new year.
Given the economic downturn, the study shows that festive spending is set to decrease 11% in 2022, when compared with 2021, while more than half of people say they’ll spend less this holiday season than last year.
Understandably, 38% of South Africans say that they are worse off financially than at the end of 2021.
And in a year that had been expected to mark a recovery in tourism, Wonga estimates that over two-thirds of locals will not be travelling over the festive period.
Topics of discussion include: Wonga’s business model; results from its recent festive spending survey; trends highlighted by the data; the impact of an economic downturn on consumer spending; and consequences for the travel and tourism sector.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Spending during the festive season is expected to drop
Mudiwa Gavaza and James Williams of Wonga discuss trends highlighted by a consumer survey
