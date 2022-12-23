Companies / Retail & Consumer

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Spending during the festive season is expected to drop

Mudiwa Gavaza and James Williams of Wonga discuss trends highlighted by a consumer survey

23 December 2022 - 11:24
Picture: 123RF/sompongtom
Picture: 123RF/sompongtom

An expected decline in festive season spending is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by James Williams, head of marketing at Wonga. 

Founded in 2011, Wonga is a local fintech operator specialising in short-term loans. It was formerly part of UK lending firm Wonga.com, which went into administration in 2018. 

The company expects, based on midyear population size estimates, that South Africans will spend more than R226bn this festive season.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Williams says this is according to a survey of over 8,500 South Africans who shared their travel plans for the holidays, the activities they will enjoy, gifting ideas and how much they intend to spend. They also gave an indication of how they were feeling about the new year.

Given the economic downturn, the study shows that festive spending is set to decrease 11% in 2022, when compared with 2021, while more than half of people say they’ll spend less this holiday season than last year.

Understandably, 38% of South Africans say that they are worse off financially than at the end of 2021. 

And in a year that had been expected to mark a recovery in tourism, Wonga estimates that over two-thirds of locals will not be travelling over the festive period.

Topics of discussion include: Wonga’s business model; results from its recent festive spending survey; trends highlighted by the data; the impact of an economic downturn on consumer spending;  and consequences for the travel and tourism sector. 

PODCAST | Do companies have to pay employee bonuses?

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host, Mudiwa Gavaza focuses on bonus pay — whether employers are compelled to hand over a 13th cheque ...
National
1 week ago

PODCAST | Payflex anticipates R40m-50m in online turnover on Black Friday

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Paul Behrmann, Payflex founder and CEO
Companies
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Expert explains how business turnarounds work

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Companies
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Major trends in global internet access in 2022

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sulaiman Al Ali, satellite services provider Yahsat’s chief commercial officer
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual unit in affordable housing deal worth ...
Companies / Property
2.
Vodacom boss says load-shedding threatens SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Two Tongaat Hulett subsidiaries enter business ...
Companies
4.
JSE fines Ayo R1.5m for not publicly disclosing ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Ayo hits back at the JSE over censure and fine
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.