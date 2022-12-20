Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hertz probed on unrepaired recalled vehicles in its fleets

New scrutiny follows on claims of wrongful theft against customers

20 December 2022 - 13:55 David Shepardson
Picture: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG
Washington — US car safety regulators said on Tuesday they are investigating whether Hertz has rented out unrepaired recalled vehicles to customers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a filing made public on Tuesday it is in receipt of information that indicates “Hertz rented vehicles to customers without having performed required recall repairs”.

NHTSA said it has opened an “audit query to seek additional information concerning this issue”.

The agency said the issue involves Ford Explorer and Nissan Altima cars but did not disclose the number of vehicles involved. The recall issues include latches and locks, it said.

Hertz, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Tuesday.

A 2015 law requires rental car companies with 35 or more vehicles to complete recall repairs before they rent vehicles.

Earlier in December, Hertz said it would pay about $168m by year end to resolve more than 95% of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.

Some customers sued Hertz alleging the police detained or arrested individuals in error after the company reported rental cars were stolen.

Reuters

Hertz to rev up its electric vehicle fleet with 65,000 Polestar cars

The rental car firm goes in search of zero emissions
Companies
8 months ago

Consumer complaints highlight poor service at Hertz

Professor takes to social media after bad experience in trying to rent car and accuses company of extortion
Opinion
1 year ago

Hertz targets $2bn in stock buybacks

The car rental company’s shares rise 6% on announcement just months after exiting bankruptcy protection
News
1 year ago
