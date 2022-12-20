Volatility is the order of the day as volumes thin out ahead of the holidays
Hertz probed on unrepaired recalled vehicles in its fleets
New scrutiny follows on claims of wrongful theft against customers
Washington — US car safety regulators said on Tuesday they are investigating whether Hertz has rented out unrepaired recalled vehicles to customers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a filing made public on Tuesday it is in receipt of information that indicates “Hertz rented vehicles to customers without having performed required recall repairs”.
NHTSA said it has opened an “audit query to seek additional information concerning this issue”.
The agency said the issue involves Ford Explorer and Nissan Altima cars but did not disclose the number of vehicles involved. The recall issues include latches and locks, it said.
Hertz, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Tuesday.
A 2015 law requires rental car companies with 35 or more vehicles to complete recall repairs before they rent vehicles.
Earlier in December, Hertz said it would pay about $168m by year end to resolve more than 95% of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
Some customers sued Hertz alleging the police detained or arrested individuals in error after the company reported rental cars were stolen.
Reuters
Hertz to rev up its electric vehicle fleet with 65,000 Polestar cars
Consumer complaints highlight poor service at Hertz
Hertz targets $2bn in stock buybacks
Hertz hit by cooling market for used cars
