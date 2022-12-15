Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff share plummets on debt restructure

Shareholders will be left with 20% of the firm after debt holders take a majority stake

15 December 2022 - 10:32 Katharine Child

Retail holding company Steinhoff's share price fell almost 20% by midmorning, with the news that main debt holders are taking over the majority of the company, leaving shareholders with 20% of the firm. 

The share fell 19.25% to R1.30 on Thursday morning. ..

