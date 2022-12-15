US central bank hikes interest rate in its efforts to get a tighter grip on inflation
Benefits for job growth, fighting xenophobia and social cohesion should inform policies
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s critics say the rule has been used selectively to neutralise his detractors
Shareholders will be left with 20% of the firm after debt holders take a majority stake
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Hydroelectric development cuts flow millions of tonnes of nutrient-rich sediment essential for crops
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Retail holding company Steinhoff's share price fell almost 20% by midmorning, with the news that main debt holders are taking over the majority of the company, leaving shareholders with 20% of the firm.
The share fell 19.25% to R1.30 on Thursday morning. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Steinhoff share plummets on debt restructure
Shareholders will be left with 20% of the firm after debt holders take a majority stake
Retail holding company Steinhoff's share price fell almost 20% by midmorning, with the news that main debt holders are taking over the majority of the company, leaving shareholders with 20% of the firm.
The share fell 19.25% to R1.30 on Thursday morning. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.