Spar chair Graham O’Connor vacates role amid allegations facing the company

O'Connor's independence was called into question due to his family’s extensive business interests with Spar and as he was a previous CEO of the group

09 December 2022 - 16:29 Katharine Child

Spar board chair Graham O’Connor has stepped down from the leadership position following a recent raft of allegations against the company. He will, however, remain on the board.

After losing ground earlier in the day, Spar’s share price reversed course to be up 1.14% to R136.59 soon after the news broke...

