Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands ups dividend, reports bumper profit

The recall of baby powder in September hardly made a dent in its 2022 results

BL Premium
02 December 2022 - 08:59 Nico Gous

Food producer and consumer goods company Tiger Brands upped its dividend as it delivered bumper profits despite a product recall and a tough economic environment.

The company, whose brands include All Gold, Koo, Albany, Beacon and Oros, upped its final dividend 29% year on year to 653c per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 973c, an 18% increase...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.