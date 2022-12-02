Tiger Brands ups dividend, reports bumper profit

Investors focus on US non-farm payrolls data and signs China is easing its zero-Covid policy
The recall of baby powder in September hardly made a dent in its 2022 results
Food producer and consumer goods company Tiger Brands upped its dividend as it delivered bumper profits despite a product recall and a tough economic environment.
The company, whose brands include All Gold, Koo, Albany, Beacon and Oros, upped its final dividend 29% year on year to 653c per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 973c, an 18% increase...
