Premier Group cancels IPO on JSE after local market turmoil

Premier had announced in November that it would debut on the main board of the local bourse in early December

02 December 2022 - 11:51 Nico Gous

Food producer Premier Group has decided against listing on the JSE following turmoil in local markets, particularly in the last 48 hours. In that time, the rand plunged after an independent report found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution.

“Premier received a significant amount of investor interest and support for the business; however, the SA capital markets (in particular, over the last 48 hours) have not been conducive to supporting a successful IPO. Therefore, the Premier board and shareholders have resolved not to proceed with the offer at this time,” it said in a short announcement on Friday...

