Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price cashes in as consumers look for cheaper options

High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 09:18 Nico Gous

Fashion retailer Mr Price is cashing in on consumers looking for cheaper options as high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeeze their disposable income.

“The retail credit environment is forecast to tighten as defaults rise, which should position the group positively as consumers seek merchandise that can fit their budgets,” the company said on Thursday in its half-year results end-October 1...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.