Pepkor ups dividend as profit grows but hit by power cuts

22 November 2022 - 08:51 Nico Gous

Pepkor increased its dividend by close to a quarter as its profit grew by a similar margin, but load-shedding hit the low-cost retailer as the number of trading hours lost to power cuts more than doubled.

The retail conglomerate, which sells clothing, general merchandise, furniture, appliances, electronics and building materials and owns the brands Pep, Ackermans, Tekkie Town, Dunns and Refinery, declared a dividend of 55c per share, a 24.9% increase year on year. Its profit jumped just over one-quarter to R6.11bn. Operating profit rose 14.64% to R10.48bn...

