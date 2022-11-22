Pepkor ups dividend as profit grows but hit by power cuts

Investors worry as the number of infections in mainland China increase and some deaths are reported in Beijing at the weekend
Pepkor increased its dividend by close to a quarter as its profit grew by a similar margin, but load-shedding hit the low-cost retailer as the number of trading hours lost to power cuts more than doubled.
The retail conglomerate, which sells clothing, general merchandise, furniture, appliances, electronics and building materials and owns the brands Pep, Ackermans, Tekkie Town, Dunns and Refinery, declared a dividend of 55c per share, a 24.9% increase year on year. Its profit jumped just over one-quarter to R6.11bn. Operating profit rose 14.64% to R10.48bn...
