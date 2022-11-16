×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths expects profit as customers go back to physical stores

The fashion and food retailer was also boosted by a strong performance in Australia

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 12:36 Nico Gous

Fashion and food retailer Woolworths expects its interim profit to rise more than one fifth as more customers return to its physical stores, particularly in Australia, where government-imposed lockdowns kept customers at home.

The company, valued at R69.2bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (Heps), a measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, would jump by at least 33.6c in the 26 weeks to December 25, from the 168.2c reported in the same period in 2021...

BL Premium

