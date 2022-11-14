×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite sales jump, but retailer warns of high diesel costs

Total group sales jumped 18.6% year on year in the three months end-September

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 13:35 Nico Gous

The sales of grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings — which includes Shoprite, Usave, Checkers, Checkers Hyper and LiquorShop — increased almost one fifth in the first quarter of its new year, in which it aims to open 220 new stores in SA.

Total group sales jumped 18.6% year on year in the three months to end-September, the company said in an operational update on Monday. This saw prices rising 8.2%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.