Shoprite sales jump, but retailer warns of high diesel costs

Record infections in the world’s biggest importer of crude dash hopes of a speedy reopening of its economy
Important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy wil no doubt come up for discussion by President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Union says cuts in refining volume and a strike will follow if no agreement is reached on pay
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Governments and campaigners question the costs of insurance and disaster protection funding
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
The sales of grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings — which includes Shoprite, Usave, Checkers, Checkers Hyper and LiquorShop — increased almost one fifth in the first quarter of its new year, in which it aims to open 220 new stores in SA.
Total group sales jumped 18.6% year on year in the three months to end-September, the company said in an operational update on Monday. This saw prices rising 8.2%...
