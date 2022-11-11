×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG lost 132,000 trading hours to power cuts in six months

The company is putting plans in place to make up for lost trading hours, including investing in backup power solutions and using mobile point-of-sale devices

11 November 2022 - 10:33 Nico Gous

Clothing manufacturer and retailer TFG lost 132,000 trading hours because of load-shedding, according to its latest interim results, leading to less footfall to its stores, including Markham, Jet and Fabiani.

“This impacted all provinces in SA and was 2.6 times greater than the lost trading hours from load-shedding absorbed during the prior period,” the company, valued at R39bn on the JSE, said on Friday about the six months to end-September...

