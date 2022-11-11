×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont posts loss after writedown of YNAP

Company has invested heavily in online retailer but lost hundreds of millions of euros over the years

BL Premium
11 November 2022 - 09:08 Nico Gous

Luxury goods retailer Richemont has reported a loss in its interim results after the writedown of its stake in the loss-making online retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP).

This comes after criticism from European activist shareholder Bluebell about that division, Business Day reported in August (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/retail-and-consumer/2022-08-24-richemont-frees-itself-from-half-its-online-problem-child/)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.