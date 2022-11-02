×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem ups dividend, remains mum on letter

In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 08:10 Nico Gous

Dis-Chem has upped its interim dividend after a jump in profit despite high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezing consumer spending, the pharmacy chain said on Wednesday.

“The group expects that the consumer will continue to remain constrained due to the current economic climate,” the company, valued at R29bn on the JSE, said in the results end-August...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.