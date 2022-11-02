Brent crude futures rose $1.13 to $95.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.26 to $89.63 a barrel
The usual divergence between policy and reality will be worse this year at COP27
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Israel’s longest-serving premier secures a narrow majority, early results show
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
A younger screen-addicted generation could turn the institution into one-time arbiters with little relevance
Dis-Chem has upped its interim dividend after a jump in profit despite high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezing consumer spending, the pharmacy chain said on Wednesday.
“The group expects that the consumer will continue to remain constrained due to the current economic climate,” the company, valued at R29bn on the JSE, said in the results end-August...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Dis-Chem ups dividend, remains mum on letter
In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people
Dis-Chem has upped its interim dividend after a jump in profit despite high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezing consumer spending, the pharmacy chain said on Wednesday.
“The group expects that the consumer will continue to remain constrained due to the current economic climate,” the company, valued at R29bn on the JSE, said in the results end-August...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.