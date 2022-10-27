×

Tongaat Hulett placed in business rescue

Tongaat has more than R6.3bn in excess debt that it cannot repay, which is increasing as interest mounts

27 October 2022 - 11:45 Katharine Child

The SA operations of Tongaat Hulett have entered business rescue proceedings as it cannot repay lenders who will no longer extend part of its debt.

The company is in “financial distress”, which meant directors needed to voluntarily place the SA operations in business rescue. The latter is a process designed to save the company from liquidation and keep creditors at bay...

