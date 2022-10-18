Markets are awaiting more company earnings reports from the US
The quality of procurement outcomes depends on how readily government can access the best suppliers in the market to deliver quality goods and services
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Sex workers’ unions across UK report increase in people taking up sex work
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
The profit after tax of retailer Pick n Pay jumped in its first set of results since implementing its new strategy dubbed Ekuseni, in May.
Profit after tax increased 52.7% year on year to R453.3m and headline earnings per share, a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, by 59.5% to 97.73c, the company said on Tuesday in its interim results for the 26 weeks to end-August 28...
Pick n Pay profit soars as Boxer delivers biggest growth
The profit after tax of retailer Pick n Pay jumped in its first set of results since implementing its new strategy dubbed Ekuseni, in May.
Profit after tax increased 52.7% year on year to R453.3m and headline earnings per share, a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, by 59.5% to 97.73c, the company said on Tuesday in its interim results for the 26 weeks to end-August 28...
