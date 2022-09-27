NEWS ANALYSIS: How Shoprite is on course to stride ahead of rivals by a country mile

Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
The state’s corruption-fighting body showed how former NLC board members and executives siphoned funds from the NLC amounting to nearly R300m
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The ‘irrational and irresponsible’ decision coincides with the cargo-handling company’s strong operational turnaround and the imminent sale of Grindrod Bank
Unexpected decline flies in the face of of government's renergy reforms aimed at encouraging job growth
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
Jerome Powell pours more cold water on a digital currency at the Fed anytime soon
England coach says players must be able to handle ‘uncontrollables’
The popular crossover gets blacked-up style and firmer suspension
Shoprite has quietly added pet foods, outdoor camping gear and banking to its sprawling network of grocery store chains that has turned it into SA’s largest retailer.
The new offerings are the result of Shoprite capitalising on its vast distribution centres and customer data feedback from its fast-growing loyalty programme. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS ANALYSIS: How Shoprite is on course to stride ahead of rivals by a country mile
SA’s largest retailer has quietly diversified its products and offerings to place it ahead of competitors
Shoprite has quietly added pet foods, outdoor camping gear and banking to its sprawling network of grocery store chains that has turned it into SA’s largest retailer.
The new offerings are the result of Shoprite capitalising on its vast distribution centres and customer data feedback from its fast-growing loyalty programme. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.