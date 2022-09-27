×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS ANALYSIS: How Shoprite is on course to stride ahead of rivals by a country mile

SA’s largest retailer has quietly diversified its products and offerings to place it ahead of competitors

27 September 2022 - 18:33 Katharine Child

Shoprite has quietly added pet foods, outdoor camping gear and banking to its sprawling network of grocery store chains that has turned it into SA’s largest retailer.

The new offerings are the result of Shoprite capitalising on its vast distribution centres and customer data feedback from its fast-growing loyalty programme. ..

