Ellies issues restructuring notice as decoder sales fall

Electronics group to step up its offering of solar power equipment and generators after MultiChoice partnership falters in the wake of global chip shortages

26 September 2022 - 12:31 Nico Gous

Ellies announced probable job cuts on Monday as it looks to restructure after reporting a loss in its 2022 financial year.

The electronics group, which imports, makes and sells electronic equipment such as aerials and power trolleys, as well as undertaking solar installations, will start consultations in line with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, it said in a statement. ..

