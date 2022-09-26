While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
The tax base is doing just fine as long — as the country avoids a basic income grant
Bookings for the route are live and flights start on October 26. The domestic airline will also increase its frequency between Johannesburg and Cape Town
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Appointment marks the first time two women are in charge of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple fear increased costs for their handsets if they are compelled to include NavIC, a regional navigation satellite system
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
Ellies announced probable job cuts on Monday as it looks to restructure after reporting a loss in its 2022 financial year.
The electronics group, which imports, makes and sells electronic equipment such as aerials and power trolleys, as well as undertaking solar installations, will start consultations in line with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, it said in a statement. ..
Ellies issues restructuring notice as decoder sales fall
Electronics group to step up its offering of solar power equipment and generators after MultiChoice partnership falters in the wake of global chip shortages
