Companies / Retail & Consumer

Competition body recommends Heineken-Distell merger go ahead

The Competition Tribunal now needs to decide whether to approve the merger of the world’s largest cider producer with Distell, the second largest

09 September 2022 - 16:07 Katharine Child

The Competition Commission has recommended the R40.1bn Heineken buyout of SA’s largest alcohol producer Distell deal go ahead, with conditions.

The Competition Tribunal now needs to make a decision on whether to approve the merger of the world’s largest cider producer with Distell, the second largest, and whose brands Savanna and Hunters are growing in popularity in SA and Kenya. ..

