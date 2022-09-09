Competition body recommends Heineken-Distell merger go ahead

The ECB raised rates by a record 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes to fight inflation
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
One scientist says it is the result of a very strong longshore current coming up against a strong rip current
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
The Competition Tribunal now needs to decide whether to approve the merger of the world’s largest cider producer with Distell, the second largest
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Academic says she hopes King Charles will lead in a way reflecting the “justice required of the times. And that justice is reparatory justice.”
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies, Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s prime minister, Chile rejects a progressive constitution, Frances Tiafoe makes history at US Open, ...
The Competition Commission has recommended the R40.1bn Heineken buyout of SA’s largest alcohol producer Distell deal go ahead, with conditions.
The Competition Tribunal now needs to make a decision on whether to approve the merger of the world’s largest cider producer with Distell, the second largest, and whose brands Savanna and Hunters are growing in popularity in SA and Kenya. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Competition body recommends Heineken-Distell merger go ahead
The Competition Tribunal now needs to decide whether to approve the merger of the world’s largest cider producer with Distell, the second largest
The Competition Commission has recommended the R40.1bn Heineken buyout of SA’s largest alcohol producer Distell deal go ahead, with conditions.
The Competition Tribunal now needs to make a decision on whether to approve the merger of the world’s largest cider producer with Distell, the second largest, and whose brands Savanna and Hunters are growing in popularity in SA and Kenya. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.