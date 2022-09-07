Market data including bonds and fuel prices
TFG has reported double-digit growth in the first 23 weeks of its financial year in a voluntary update that highlighted high growth in Australia and the UK, albeit off a low base.
Both countries suffered Covid-19 lockdowns in the prior period with forced store closures. With these measures a thing of the past, Australian sales grew 42.3% (in A$), with UK revenue up 23.5% (in £)...
TFG expects to report an improved first half but warns on inflation
Update highlights high growth in Australia and the UK
