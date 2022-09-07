×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG expects to report an improved first half but warns on inflation

Update highlights high growth in Australia and the UK

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 23:12 Katharine Child

TFG has reported double-digit growth in the first 23 weeks of its financial year in a voluntary update that highlighted high growth in Australia and the UK, albeit off a low base.

Both countries suffered Covid-19 lockdowns in the prior period with forced store closures. With these measures a thing of the past, Australian sales grew 42.3% (in A$), with UK revenue up 23.5% (in £)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.