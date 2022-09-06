×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite sees healthy growth despite operating expenses

Supermarket group’s headline earnings per share up by 22.5%

06 September 2022 - 10:20 Katharine Child

Shoprite, Africa’s biggest grocery retailer, reported double-digit headline earnings per share growth in its 2022 year as it continued to see growth in the Checkers brand despite a steep rise in operating costs, it said in its annual results on Tuesday.

The group, which makes 80% of its revenue in SA, reported that its adjusted headline earnings per share increased 22.5% to R10.86 in the year to July 3...

