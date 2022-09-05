×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

RCL Foods results boosted by Rainbow making a profit again

05 September 2022 - 13:26 Nico Gous

Food producer RCL Foods, who owns Nola, Rainbow chicken and Selati sugar brands, saw Rainbow chicken — its biggest segment by revenue — return to profitability in its 2022 year, a sign that a revival plan that includes slashing costs is in full flight. 

“Realigned focus in poultry farming has yielded significantly improved agricultural results with the current breed, and the full benefit of the introduction of a new breed is expected to flow through in the next 12 months,” the R10.8bn company said on Monday in its results end-June...

