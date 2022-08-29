×

BREAKING NEWS: Walmart offers to buy out Massmart and delist

The world’s largest grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own

29 August 2022 - 08:08 Katharine Child

Majority owner Walmart has offered to buy all the shares in loss-making Massmart it does not already own and, if successful, delist from the JSE, with CEO Mitchell Slape stepping down at year-end.

Walmart would pay R62 a share, which is a 53% premium to the sale closing price on Friday and a 68.7% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price, up until the day before the announcement. ..

