HomeChoice ups dividend as loans surge

16 August 2022 - 08:41 Karl Gernetzky

HomeChoice International, which sells homeware and loan products, says its digital operating model and customer loyalty paid off with a profit jump in its half-year to end-June, allowing the fintech group to up its interim dividend by over a third.

Group revenue rose only 4% to R1.76bn to end-June but operating profits grew 29.5% to R228m, with the firm reporting a jump in loans, while costs were kept under control by a business model less reliant on a large asset footprint...

