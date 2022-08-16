HomeChoice ups dividend as loans surge

Underwhelming Chinese activity data knock sentiment
Support for legislation enabling unexplained wealth to be probed is to be welcomed
But advocate Mpofu says justices must accept former prisons chief granted parole correctly
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Miner’s earnings jump 26% allowing record final dividend while it also has cash for acquisitions
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Washington targets chief of staff Nathaniel McGill, chief prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, MD of Liberia’s National Port Authority
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Demographics paint a gloomy picture for continued US dominance, until one looks at the Chinese figures, argues Niall Ferguson
HomeChoice International, which sells homeware and loan products, says its digital operating model and customer loyalty paid off with a profit jump in its half-year to end-June, allowing the fintech group to up its interim dividend by over a third.
Group revenue rose only 4% to R1.76bn to end-June but operating profits grew 29.5% to R228m, with the firm reporting a jump in loans, while costs were kept under control by a business model less reliant on a large asset footprint...
