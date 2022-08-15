Starbucks in US wants labour board probed regarding union elections

JSE virtually unchanged from Friday’s close
The public sector should be leading the charge to reduce youth unemployment through supporting value-added exporting rather than debating subsistence payments for young adults
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening
SUVs — designed in the UK — are crucial for the carmaker to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
The UK medicines regulator gave the so-called bivalent vaccine made by US firm Moderna conditional approval as a booster for adults
Jose Riveiro’s men created plenty of chances against Chippa United
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
New York — Starbucks has accused the federal labour board overseeing union elections at its US cafes of misconduct, and has asked for elections to be suspended nationwide pending the outcome of an investigation.
The coffee chain said in a letter to National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) chair Lauren McFerran and general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo that NLRB agents helped Workers United win elections by manipulating the voting process and collaborated to cover up the behaviour, according to a copy seen by Reuters.
NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said in a statement the NLRB had well-established processes for challenging elections.
“The regional staff — and, ultimately, the board — will carefully and objectively consider any challenges raised through these established channels,” she said.
Workers United said the letter was Starbucks’s “latest attempt to manipulate the legal process for their own means and prevent workers from exercising their fundamental right to organise.”
A year ago, none of the nearly 9,000 corporate-owned Starbucks locations in the US were unionised. Now, employees at 216 cafes have voted to join the union, while workers at 46 have voted against unionising.
Starbucks’s allegations come amid a growing unionisation drive among US retailers, including Amazon.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lululemon Athletica and grocer Trader Joe’s.
Starbucks said the misconduct, which the company says it learnt from a whistle-blower who is a long-time NLRB employee, took place during a union election in Kansas City, Kansas. It said it also believed it had taken place in other regions as well, including the company’s hometown of Seattle and in Buffalo in New York state, where the union drive began.
“If the NLRB does not respond by investigating and remedying these types of actions, we do not see how the Board can represent itself as a neutral agency adjudicating unfair labour practice disputes — and elections — in a manner that is fair, honest, and proper, without the appearance of impropriety,” Starbucks said in its letter.
Starbucks accused board agents of secretly co-ordinating with the union to arrange voting in person at NLRB offices instead of by mail ballot, providing confidential details in real time about ballots it had received, enabling the union to influence employees who had not yet voted, covering up what Starbucks termed the “misbehaviour” and collaborating with Workers United to boost the number of pro-union votes.
Starbucks said in its letter that the claims were backed up by information included in emails between NLRB officials and union representatives.
The company asked that all pending and future elections at its cafes be conducted manually with in-person voting, with observers from both sides present, instead of by mail.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Starbucks in US wants labour board probed regarding union elections
Starbucks says National Labor Relations Board agents helped Workers United win elections by manipulating the voting process
New York — Starbucks has accused the federal labour board overseeing union elections at its US cafes of misconduct, and has asked for elections to be suspended nationwide pending the outcome of an investigation.
The coffee chain said in a letter to National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) chair Lauren McFerran and general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo that NLRB agents helped Workers United win elections by manipulating the voting process and collaborated to cover up the behaviour, according to a copy seen by Reuters.
NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said in a statement the NLRB had well-established processes for challenging elections.
“The regional staff — and, ultimately, the board — will carefully and objectively consider any challenges raised through these established channels,” she said.
Workers United said the letter was Starbucks’s “latest attempt to manipulate the legal process for their own means and prevent workers from exercising their fundamental right to organise.”
A year ago, none of the nearly 9,000 corporate-owned Starbucks locations in the US were unionised. Now, employees at 216 cafes have voted to join the union, while workers at 46 have voted against unionising.
Starbucks’s allegations come amid a growing unionisation drive among US retailers, including Amazon.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lululemon Athletica and grocer Trader Joe’s.
Starbucks said the misconduct, which the company says it learnt from a whistle-blower who is a long-time NLRB employee, took place during a union election in Kansas City, Kansas. It said it also believed it had taken place in other regions as well, including the company’s hometown of Seattle and in Buffalo in New York state, where the union drive began.
“If the NLRB does not respond by investigating and remedying these types of actions, we do not see how the Board can represent itself as a neutral agency adjudicating unfair labour practice disputes — and elections — in a manner that is fair, honest, and proper, without the appearance of impropriety,” Starbucks said in its letter.
Starbucks accused board agents of secretly co-ordinating with the union to arrange voting in person at NLRB offices instead of by mail ballot, providing confidential details in real time about ballots it had received, enabling the union to influence employees who had not yet voted, covering up what Starbucks termed the “misbehaviour” and collaborating with Workers United to boost the number of pro-union votes.
Starbucks said in its letter that the claims were backed up by information included in emails between NLRB officials and union representatives.
The company asked that all pending and future elections at its cafes be conducted manually with in-person voting, with observers from both sides present, instead of by mail.
Reuters
Luxe suspended from JSE in a bad week for Sean Riskowitz
Wage squeeze forcing workers in UK to join trade unions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Embattled Luxe is restating financial accounts
Luxe loses two directors — and its results are still late
Cutting paper trail key to delivering abortion benefits
UK’s Pret to adapt food to local preferences when it opens in India
OPINION | Workers of the world are uniting again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.