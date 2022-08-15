×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur jumps after flagging profit rise of more than a quarter

HEPS could rise as much as 32.5% in the restaurant group’s year to end-June, benefiting from easing Covid-19 restrictions

15 August 2022 - 10:18 Karl Gernetzky

Shares of restaurant group Spur were on track for their best day in more than three months on Monday, after it said easing Covid-19 restrictions helped headline profits rise more than a quarter in its 2022 year.

The owner of Panarottis and The Hussar Grill expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise between 27.5% and 32.5% to as much as 146.73c to end-June, which would still be about 15.5% below the same period of 2019...

