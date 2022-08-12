×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar loses a third of Polish retailers in turnaround drive

Outlets quit in response to new terms requiring them to buy 40% of goods from wholesaler

BL Premium
12 August 2022 - 16:19 Katharine Child
UPDATED 14 August 2022 - 18:09

Almost a third of retailers in Poland that buy food from wholesaler Spar quit their contracts in response to new terms that require them to buy about 40% of their goods from Spar.

The wholesaler issued a voluntary update on its turnaround plans for the East European country after reporting earlier in the Polish media on the loss of some of the stores it supplies in Poland. ..

