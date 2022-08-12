Spar loses a third of Polish retailers in turnaround drive

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Given the prospect of a new governing coalition taking the reins in 2024, they should get to work on formulating a stance
The state-owned ports operator is seeks private investment to expand Durban and Ngqura port facilities
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
GOP questions FBI’s actions after search warrant shows motive was possible Espionage Act violations
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
Almost a third of retailers in Poland that buy food from wholesaler Spar quit their contracts in response to new terms that require them to buy about 40% of their goods from Spar.
The wholesaler issued a voluntary update on its turnaround plans for the East European country after reporting earlier in the Polish media on the loss of some of the stores it supplies in Poland. ..
