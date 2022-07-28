×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG shares jump after Coricraft deal sealed

Group sales rose 16.3% in the quarter from April to June, with the SA performance up 11.2%

28 July 2022 - 20:33 Katharine Child

Retailer TFG’s share price closed 4.32% higher after it announced the finalisation of the purchase of Coricraft and Volpes and their factories.

Shares of the company, which owns multiple retail brands including Jet, @home, American Swiss, Foschini and Fabiani, rose as much as 6.3% in intraday trade, eventually settling at RI23.29. ..

