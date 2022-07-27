The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 75 bps to fight inflation
Catherine Lloyd will leave her role as CEO of Rex Trueform, owner of clothing retailer Queenspark, at the end of July after three years in charge.
Lloyd was hired in March 2019 and will remain on the board and as a legal and strategic adviser to the company. Board chair Marcel Golding will take over as CEO and resign from the board...
Rex Trueform CEO Catherine Lloyd resigns but will remain with the company
Board chair Marcel Golding will take over as CEO and resign from the board
