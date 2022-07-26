Shoprite jumps after reporting double-digit sales growth

Investors are evaluating company results earnings while waiting for this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve meeting
Africa’s road deaths can be dramatically cut by making roads and vehicles safer and with greater use of public transport
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says his department is waiting for an amended request should Namibia still need the assistance
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
In SA, Pick n Pay noted like-for-like sales growth of 8.3%, above internal inflation of 5%
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Proposals exchanged for the release of billions of dollars
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
Previous winners include Henry Ford, Gottleib Daimler and Sir Lewis Hamilton
Shares of Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and Usave stores, were on track for their best day in nine months on Tuesday, after it said a rebound in liquor sales helped it book about double-digit sales growth for its 2022 year.
Sales rose 9.6% to R184.1bn in the year to July 3, the retailer said in a trading update, or by 11.9% when excluding an extra trading week in the prior year...
