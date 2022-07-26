×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite jumps after reporting double-digit sales growth

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 10:43 Karl Gernetzky

Shares of Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and Usave stores, were on track for their best day in nine months on Tuesday, after it said a rebound in liquor sales helped it book about double-digit sales growth for its 2022 year.

Sales rose 9.6% to R184.1bn in the year to July 3, the retailer said in a trading update, or by 11.9% when excluding an extra trading week in the prior year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.