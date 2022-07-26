×

RCL Foods concludes deal to buy Sunshine Bakery

Sunshine bakery, which is indirectly majority-owned by Afgri Group, is one of SA’s largest independent baking businesses

26 July 2022 - 13:54 Michelle Gumede

RCL Foods announced on Tuesday that it had concluded an agreement for the acquisition of Sunshine Bakery from Afgri Group Holdings, in a move set to increase bread volumes in the RCL Foods baking network by 28%.

The Sunbake brand has been supplying baked goods to the food-producing giant with market capitalisation of more than R9.8bn on the JSE for more than a decade...

