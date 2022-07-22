Investors will be watching earnings from Twitter later in the day
Supply chains are finally catching up to demand, largely because higher mortgage rates are making buyers more skittish and damping sales
The finance minister says there is no visible improvement in financial and service delivery, despite national government’s intervention
Former president says inaction on unemployment, inequality and corruption risks unrest similar to ‘Arab Spring uprisings’
Twitter has also blamed its ongoing battle to seal its $44bn deal with Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Prosecution and defence lawyers delivered closing arguments to the 12-member jury in the trial of Steve Bannon for rebuffing a subpoena by the committee investigating last year’s attack on the US ...
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
Ellies will narrow its headline loss for a third straight year — and by about a two-thirds since 2020 — when it releases its 2022 results next week, it said in a trading statement on Friday.
The company, which imports, makes and sells electronic equipment such as aerials and power trolleys (UPSs), as well as doing solar installations, expects its headline loss per share to improve 15.5%-29.4% or 6.49c-7.77c for its year to end-April...
Ellies expects to reduce losses for third consecutive year
Ellies is betting on solar power equipment and generator sales to turn its fortunes around
