Companies / Retail & Consumer

Ellies expects to reduce losses for third consecutive year

Ellies is betting on solar power equipment and generator sales to turn its fortunes around

22 July 2022 - 16:08 Nico Gous

Ellies will narrow its headline loss for a third straight year — and by about a two-thirds since 2020 — when it releases its 2022 results next week, it said in a trading statement on Friday.

The company, which imports, makes and sells electronic equipment such as aerials and power trolleys (UPSs), as well as doing solar installations, expects its headline loss per share to improve 15.5%-29.4% or 6.49c-7.77c for its year to end-April...

