×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Buka enters agreement to spend R140m on footwear group

Buka Investments, formerly Imbalie Beauty, has agreed to buy the Socrati Footwear Group

BL Premium
15 July 2022 - 17:12 Nico Gous

Buka Investments, formerly Imbalie Beauty, has agreed to buy the Socrati Footwear Group as it aims to become a premium fashion company and make “distinct” fashion retail brands accessible to customers. 

Buka will pay the owners of Socrati Footwear Group, little-known marketing and advertising group B&B Media and the Moltera Group R140m in what is the “first step in achieving” its vision, the company said in a statement on Friday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.