Recession fears have been fanned further by data showing a sharp second-quarter slowdown in China
Compliance with the law will be essential, since those businesses that choose not to comply are likely to face stiff fines
But the president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Sales in China, however, plunged more than a third due to lockdown restrictions
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
US President Joe Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday, in a move designed to reset the US’s relationship with the country
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Buka Investments, formerly Imbalie Beauty, has agreed to buy the Socrati Footwear Group as it aims to become a premium fashion company and make “distinct” fashion retail brands accessible to customers.
Buka will pay the owners of Socrati Footwear Group, little-known marketing and advertising group B&B Media and the Moltera Group R140m in what is the “first step in achieving” its vision, the company said in a statement on Friday...
Buka enters agreement to spend R140m on footwear group
Buka Investments, formerly Imbalie Beauty, has agreed to buy the Socrati Footwear Group
