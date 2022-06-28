Companies / Retail & Consumer This is why Mitchell Slape still believes Game will make a profit Massmart CEO believes if Game looks better, offers good service, has simpler stores with a focus on low prices, it will start to make money B L Premium

Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape’s face lights up as he walks through a Game branch, but his optimism and smile are at odds with the chain’s performance as the retailer has bled more than R1bn over the past three years.

Game is the only brand left to blame for Massmart’s losses, with Dion Wired closed down and Cambridge’s loss-making grocery brands awaiting competition authority approval before being sold...