Imbalie Beauty to trade as Buka Investments from July 6 The company has been operating a cash shell and had to give up its assets after getting a R6m loan to survive Covid-19

ASX-listed micro-cap Imbalie Beauty, which was recently taken over by little-known marketing and advertising group B&B Media, will begin trading under its new name, Buka Investments, on July 6 2022.

Imbalie, valued at R28m on the JSE, has been operating as a cash shell, and B&B had inked a R7.63m deal in January to acquire 61.26% of the group, subsequently making a mandatory offer to the rest of its shareholders...