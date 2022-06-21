Companies / Retail & Consumer Virgin Active getting back into shape, says Brait Gym chain is experiencing growth across its markets, with membership now at 75% of pre-pandemic levels B L Premium

Virgin Active is returning to full health as membership at its gyms in SA, the UK and Italy returns to pre — pandemic levels, according to majority shareholder Brait which on Tuesday reported its annual results for the year to end-March.

Total membership at Virgin Active has reached 75% of December 2019 levels, when Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns struck forcing the closure of gyms, many of them for several months, Brait said...