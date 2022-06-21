Virgin Active getting back into shape, says Brait
Gym chain is experiencing growth across its markets, with membership now at 75% of pre-pandemic levels
21 June 2022 - 13:46
Virgin Active is returning to full health as membership at its gyms in SA, the UK and Italy returns to pre — pandemic levels, according to majority shareholder Brait which on Tuesday reported its annual results for the year to end-March.
Total membership at Virgin Active has reached 75% of December 2019 levels, when Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns struck forcing the closure of gyms, many of them for several months, Brait said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now